Edition:
India

Localiza Rent a Car SA (RENT3.SA)

RENT3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

59.00BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 59.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,365,838
52-wk High
R$ 64.99
52-wk Low
R$ 30.00

Select another date:

Fri, Sep 1 2017

BRIEF-Hertz launches strategic partnership with Localiza

* Hertz launches strategic partnership with Localiza, South America's largest rental car company

Continue Reading

Brazil's Localiza posts record profit as fleet grows

SAO PAULO, July 20 Localiza Rent a Car SA , Brazil's biggest car rental agency, on Thursday posted its biggest quarterly profit ever as falling interest rates and a fast-growing fleet boosted sales and profitability.

Localiza sees more demand stimulus as Brazil interest rates drop

SAO PAULO, April 27 Brazil's Localiza Rent a Car SA plans to keep stimulating rental car demand this year due to falling interest rates, executives told analysts on a Thursday earnings call.

Localiza profit up on fleet growth, drop in Brazil interest rates

SAO PAULO, April 26 Localiza Rent a Car SA , Brazil's biggest car rental company, posted an unexpected 17 percent rise in first-quarter profit due to rapid fleet growth and falling interest rates.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More RENT3.SA Market Views