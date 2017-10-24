China urges halt to oil drilling in disputed South China Sea BEIJING, July 25 China's Foreign Ministry has urged a halt to oil drilling in a disputed part of the South China Sea, where Spanish oil company Repsol had been operating in cooperation with Vietnam.

UPDATE 1-SBM Offshore, Repsol to get $247 million in Yme insurance settlement July 17 Dutch oil industry services group SBM Offshore and Spanish energy firm Repsol will share an insurance payment of $247 million, less legal costs, related to a troubled Norwegian offshore project, SBM said on Monday.

Russia's Gazprom Neft to create joint venture with Spain's Repsol MOSCOW Russia's oil producer Gazprom Neft said on Monday it would create a joint venture with Spanish energy company Repsol in Russia.