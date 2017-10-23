Edition:
India

Resilient Reit Ltd (RESJ.J)

RESJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

14,153.92ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

105.92 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
14,048.00
Open
14,175.00
Day's High
14,245.00
Day's Low
14,122.00
Volume
161,512
Avg. Vol
444,598
52-wk High
14,392.00
52-wk Low
10,101.00

Select another date:

Tue, Aug 22 2017

BRIEF-Block Trade - Resilient REIT says capital of R2.5 billion raised

* BLOCK TRADE - RESILIENT REIT LTD: CAPITAL OF APPROXIMATELY R2.5 BILLION WAS RAISED AT A PRICE OF R126.00 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Block Trade - Resilient REIT will increase amount of equity raise to R2.5 bln

* BLOCK TRADE - RESILIENT REIT LTD: WILL INCREASE AMOUNT OF EQUITY RAISE TO R2.5 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Resilient Reit to raise about r750 mln via book build

* PROPOSES AN EQUITY RAISE OF APPROXIMATELY R750 MILLION ( "EQUITY RAISE") THROUGH ISSUE OF NEW RESILIENT SHARES

BRIEF-Resilient REIT and Greenbay closes acquisition of Forum Coimbra, Forum Viseu ‍​

June 1 Greenbay Properties Ltd and Resilient REIT Ltd:

Select another date:

Market Views

» More RESJ.J Market Views