Rajesh Exports Ltd (REXP.NS)
REXP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
823.45INR
3:40pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Fri, Aug 11 2017
BRIEF-India's Rajesh Exports June-qtr consol profit up 10 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 2.97 billion rupees versus 2.70 billion rupees year ago
BRIEF-Rajesh Exports gets export order worth 7.74 bln rupees
* Says co's order book at consolidated level stands at 384.19 billion rupees with the latest order to be executed by Oct Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tn26kr) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Rajesh Exports March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 3.32 billion rupees versus profit2.51 billion rupees year ago
BRIEF-Rajesh Exports gets export order of 11.40 bln rupees
* Says Rajesh Exports secures an export order of INR 11.40 billion
