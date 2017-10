BRIEF-RIB Software signs a phase-ii-contract with Heberger group * Says signs a phase-ii-contract (no. 27 / 2017) with Heberger group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-RIB Software signs a phase-III-contract with Implenia * DGAP-NEWS: RIB SOFTWARE SE SIGNS A PHASE-III-CONTRACT (NO. 24 / 2017) WITH IMPLENIA, THE LEADING SWISS CONSTRUCTION AND CONSTRUCTION SERVICES COMPANY

BRIEF-RIB Software wins contract from traffic route engineering firm * Says signs a Phase-II-contract (no. 23 / 2017) with a leading provider of traffic route engineering in Germany

BRIEF-RIB Software Q2 operating EBITDA up 43 pct at 9.3 mln eur * Says software licence revenues rise by 31.0% in Q2 2017 to eur 9.3 million

BRIEF-RIB Software ‍signs a phase-II-contract with Depenbrock Group​ * ‍SIGNS A PHASE-II-CONTRACT WITH DEPENBROCK GROUP​

BRIEF-RIB Software signs phase II-contract with Procter & Gamble * SIGNS A PHASE-II-CONTRACT WITH US BASED CONSUMER GOODS MANUFACTURER PROCTER & GAMBLE

BRIEF-RIB Software signs phase-III-contract with Willemen * SIGNS A PHASE-III-CONTRACT WITH WILLEMEN, BELGIUM'S LARGEST FAMILY-OWNED CONSTRUCTION GROUP

BRIEF-RIB Software signs Phase-II-contract with FIRA OY * RIB SOFTWARE SE SIGNS A PHASE-II-CONTRACT (NO. 18 / 2017) WITH THE RAPID GROWING FINNISH CONSTRUCTION COMPANY FIRA OY