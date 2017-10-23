Edition:
Richmont Mines Inc (RIC.TO)

RIC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

12.35CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$12.35
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
415,680
52-wk High
$13.38
52-wk Low
$7.36

Mon, Oct 2 2017

BRIEF-Richmont Mines reports acquisition of shares of Monarques Gold Corp

* Richmont Mines reports acquisition of common shares of Monarques Gold Corporation

Canada's Alamos Gold buys Richmont in a deal valued at C$905 million

Canada's Alamos Gold Inc will buy smaller rival Richmont Mines Inc in a deal valued at about C$905 million ($747 million) to create a top-10 gold producer in North America.

BRIEF-Alamos Gold announces acquisition of Richmont Mines

* Alamos Gold announces friendly acquisition of richmont mines

BRIEF-Richmont Mines enters into definitive agreement with Monarques Gold for non-core Québec assets

* Richmont Mines enters into definitive agreement with Monarques Gold for non-core Québec assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Monarques Gold enters into a definitive agreement to acquire all the mining assets of Richmont mines in the province of Quebec

* Monarques Gold enters into a definitive agreement to acquire all the mining assets of richmont mines in the province of quebec

BRIEF-Richmont Mines Q2 earnings per share $0.17

* Richmont mines reports strong second quarter financial results driven by solid operational and record cost performance from the island gold mine; reports net free cash flow of $19.2 (us$14.3) million

