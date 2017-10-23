UPDATE 3-BHP presents united front against activist Elliott * Analyst says gap narrowing between BHP, Rio (Adds detail on Resolution copper mine)

BRIEF-CGI and Rio Tinto expand outsourcing partnership * Says CGI and Rio Tinto expand outsourcing partnership to include industry 4.0 digital transformation initiatives

U.S. SEC charges Rio Tinto, former top executives with fraud SYDNEY/NEW YORK The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday charged mining company Rio Tinto Plc and two of its former top executives with fraud, saying they inflated the value of coal assets in Mozambique and concealed critical information while tapping the market for billions of dollars.

Breakingviews - Mistimed writedowns lesser of mining M&A evils LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Rio Tinto bought a coal mine in Mozambique in 2011 for too much money. U.S. and UK regulators now say it came clean about the real, diminished value of the mine too late. The second type of problem is less likely to recur. Rio has settled one case already and, in any event, the accounting rules for writing down badly priced acquisitions are relatively clear. If only there were similar safeguards against mining bosses getting carried away with deals in the first p

