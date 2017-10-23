BRIEF-Rocket Internet continues convertible bond buyback program with up to EUR 100 mln * DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ROCKET INTERNET CONTINUES CONVERTIBLE BOND BUYBACK PROGRAM WITH UP TO EUR 100 MILLION

BRIEF-Rocket Internet CEO not yet decided on returning more cash * Rocket Internet CEO says has not made decision about returning more cash to shareholders Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)

BRIEF-Rocket Internet profit target could come later * Rocket Internet CEO says still confident about target for 3 start-ups to turn profit by end 2017 although could miss by 3-6 months

Rocket Internet start-ups narrow losses in first half BERLIN, Sept 28 German e-commerce investor Rocket Internet reported that its leading start-ups narrowed their losses in the first half of 2017, while revenue growth picked up slightly to 29 percent.

BRIEF-Rocket Internet sells 13% in Delivery Hero to Naspers for EUR 660 mln * DGAP-ADHOC: AD-HOC: ROCKET INTERNET SELLS 13% SHAREHOLDING IN DELIVERY HERO TO NASPERS

Global Fashion Group Q2 losses continue to narrow Sept 8 Global Fashion Group, the emerging markets fashion retailer set up by investors Kinnevik and Rocket Internet, reported its second-quarter operating losses nearly halved as net revenue jumped by 25.6 percent.

The Hut Group acquires Glossybox from rival Rocket Internet Aug 14 The Hut Group said on Monday it has acquired Berlin-based cosmetics subscription service provider Glossybox from majority shareholders Rocket Internet and Kinnevik Online.

