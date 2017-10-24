Edition:
India

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd (RKFO.NS)

RKFO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

692.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.80 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs687.65
Open
Rs687.80
Day's High
Rs699.00
Day's Low
Rs687.80
Volume
29,551
Avg. Vol
43,855
52-wk High
Rs714.00
52-wk Low
Rs255.00

Thu, Jul 20 2017

BRIEF-Ramkrishna Forgings approves allotment of shares worth 2 bln rupees

* Says approved allotment of 3.9 million shares worth 2 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Ramkrishna Forgings approves closure of QIP

* Says approved issue price of 510 rupees per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Ramkrishna Forgings gets members' nod to issue shares worth up to 2 bln rupees

* Gets members' nod to issue, allot shares for amount not exceeding INR 2 billion to QIB

BRIEF-India's Ramkrishna Forgings seeks members' nod for issue of shares via QIP

* Seeks members' nod for raising funds by issuing equity shares in course of QIP for amount not exceeding INR 2 billion

BRIEF-India's Ramkrishna Forgings March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter pat 140.9 million rupees versus 111.1 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Ramkrishna Forgings to consider raising of funds/issuance of securities

* Says to consider raising of funds/issuance of securities through public or private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

