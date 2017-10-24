Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd (RKFO.NS)
RKFO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
692.45INR
23 Oct 2017
692.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.80 (+0.70%)
Rs4.80 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs687.65
Rs687.65
Open
Rs687.80
Rs687.80
Day's High
Rs699.00
Rs699.00
Day's Low
Rs687.80
Rs687.80
Volume
29,551
29,551
Avg. Vol
43,855
43,855
52-wk High
Rs714.00
Rs714.00
52-wk Low
Rs255.00
Rs255.00
Thu, Jul 20 2017
BRIEF-Ramkrishna Forgings approves allotment of shares worth 2 bln rupees
* Says approved allotment of 3.9 million shares worth 2 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Ramkrishna Forgings approves closure of QIP
* Says approved issue price of 510 rupees per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Ramkrishna Forgings gets members' nod to issue shares worth up to 2 bln rupees
* Gets members' nod to issue, allot shares for amount not exceeding INR 2 billion to QIB
BRIEF-India's Ramkrishna Forgings seeks members' nod for issue of shares via QIP
* Seeks members' nod for raising funds by issuing equity shares in course of QIP for amount not exceeding INR 2 billion
BRIEF-India's Ramkrishna Forgings March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter pat 140.9 million rupees versus 111.1 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Ramkrishna Forgings to consider raising of funds/issuance of securities
* Says to consider raising of funds/issuance of securities through public or private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
