Reliance Capital Ltd (RLCP.NS)
566.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs15.35 (+2.78%)
Rs551.25
Rs550.00
Rs569.20
Rs546.65
4,385,637
4,653,593
Rs879.90
Rs407.25
Wed, Oct 11 2017
BRIEF-India's Reliance Nippon Life Asset IPO to open oct 25 - filing
* India's Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd IPO to open Oct 25, to close Oct 27 - filing Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Reliance Capital says Reliance Money signs 3 bln rupees agreement with IREDA
* Says Reliance Money signs 3 billion rupees agreement with Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd
MEDIA-India's GTL Infra's lenders bar Reliance Capital arm from bidding for its tower assets - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BUZZ-India's Reliance Home Finance shares rise in market debut
** India's Reliance Home Finance Ltd shares opened at 102.10 rupees in its trading debut, rising as much as 5 pct to 107.20 rupees
BRIEF-Reliance Capital gets in-principle nod from IRDAI for process of Reliance General Insurance's proposed IPO
* Got in-principle approval from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India for process of Reliance General Insurance's proposed IPO
BRIEF-Reliance Capital seeks shareholders' nod for private placement of NCDs
* Seeks shareholders' nod for private placement of NCDs and/or other debt securities
BRIEF-Reliance Capital says NCLT approves demerger and vesting of demerged undertaking to Reliance Home Finance
* Says NCLT approved demerger and vesting of demerged undertaking from Reliance Capital Ltd. to Reliance Home Finance Ltd.
BRIEF-India's Reliance Capital June qtr consol PAT up about 15 pct
* Consol PAT in June quarter last year was 2.07 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 36.63 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ePJu6K) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Reliance Capital approves demerger of Reliance Home Finance
* Approved demerger and vesting of demerged undertaking from Reliance Capital Ltd. to Reliance Home Finance Ltd.