BRIEF-Reliance Infrastructure intends to use proceeds of proposed deal with Adani Transmission to reduce deb‍​t * Says co intends to utilize proceeds of proposed transaction with Adani Transmission entirely to reduce its deb‍​t Source text - http://bit.ly/2y4ZIkF Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Adani Transmission ‍enters into exclusivity period with Reliance Infrastructure * Says ‍entering into a period of exclusivity with Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RInfra) until January 15, 2018​

BRIEF-Reliance Infrastructure ‍executes agreement to transfer WRSSS Transmission Undertakings​ * Says ‍executes Business Transfer Agreement (bta) for transfer of its WRSSS Transmission Undertakings​

BRIEF-Reliance Infrastructure says LIC cuts stake in co * Says LIC cuts 2.271 percent stake in co to 7.449 percent between April 1 to Sept 20, 2017

BRIEF-Reliance Infrastructure seeks shareholders' nod for private placement of NCDs * Seeks shareholders' nod for private placement of NCDs Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vM1y4u) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru)

BUZZ-India's Reliance Infra rises; to sell Mumbai power business -report ** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd surge as much as 6.8 pct, their highest since Aug. 9

MEDIA-Greenko eyes Reliance Infrastructure's Mumbai power business for $2 bln - Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-India's Reliance Infrastructure June-qtr consol profit falls about 24 pct * June quarter consol net profit 3.34 billion rupees versus profit of 4.39 billion rupees last year