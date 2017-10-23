Edition:
India

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RLIN.NS)

RLIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

469.30INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs15.50 (+3.42%)
Prev Close
Rs453.80
Open
Rs455.00
Day's High
Rs473.70
Day's Low
Rs452.25
Volume
2,441,051
Avg. Vol
1,861,813
52-wk High
Rs620.05
52-wk Low
Rs426.65

Thu, Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-Reliance Infrastructure ‍completes transfer of its WRSSS transmission undertakings

* Says ‍completes transfer of its WRSSS transmission undertakings to its wholly owned subsidiaries​

BRIEF-Reliance Infrastructure intends to use proceeds of proposed deal with Adani Transmission to reduce deb‍​t

* Says co intends to utilize proceeds of proposed transaction with Adani Transmission entirely to reduce its deb‍​t Source text - http://bit.ly/2y4ZIkF Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Adani Transmission ‍enters into exclusivity period with Reliance Infrastructure

* Says ‍entering into a period of exclusivity with Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RInfra) until January 15, 2018​

BRIEF-Reliance Infrastructure ‍executes agreement to transfer WRSSS Transmission Undertakings​

* Says ‍executes Business Transfer Agreement (bta) for transfer of its WRSSS Transmission Undertakings​

BRIEF-Reliance Infrastructure says LIC cuts stake in co

* Says LIC cuts 2.271 percent stake in co to 7.449 percent between April 1 to Sept 20, 2017

BRIEF-Reliance Infrastructure seeks shareholders' nod for private placement of NCDs

* Seeks shareholders' nod for private placement of NCDs Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vM1y4u) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru)

BUZZ-India's Reliance Infra rises; to sell Mumbai power business -report

** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd surge as much as 6.8 pct, their highest since Aug. 9

MEDIA-Greenko eyes Reliance Infrastructure's Mumbai power business for $2 bln - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-India's Reliance Infrastructure June-qtr consol profit falls about 24 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 3.34 billion rupees versus profit of 4.39 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-Reliance Infra says Reliance Defence to partner with Daher for aerospace components

* Says Reliance Defence to partner with Daher for aerospace components

