1.12CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$1.12
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
287,515
52-wk High
$1.67
52-wk Low
$1.04

Thu, Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-Roxgold posts Q3 gold production of ‍28,410 ounces at Yaramoko Gold Project

* Roxgold Inc - ‍28,410 ounces of gold produced at Yaramoko Gold Project in Q3​

BRIEF-Roxgold increases full year gold production guidance to 115,000 - 125,000 ounces

* Roxgold increases full year gold production guidance to 115,000 - 125,000 ounces

BRIEF-Roxgold Inc produces 27,970 oz gold at Yaramoko in Q2

* Roxgold produces 27,970 ounces of gold at Yaramoko in Q2 and remains on track to achieve upper end of annual production guidance

BRIEF-Roxgold expects exploration activities to continue for remainder of 2017

* Roxgold Inc - exploration activities expected to continue for remainder of 2017 with approved budget of $8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Roxgold Quarterly revenue $42.98 mln

* Roxgold reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017

