Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RSTC.NS)
87.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs-0.35 (-0.40%)
Rs87.35
Rs87.75
Rs88.40
Rs86.25
2,845,768
4,162,594
Rs106.40
Rs40.60
Thu, Sep 7 2017
BRIEF-Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers issues commercial paper in favour of SBI
* Issued commercial paper for INR 2.75 billion on Sept 7, 2017, in favour of State Bank of India Source text - http://bit.ly/2waSne0 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers June-qtr PAT up 5 pct
* June quarter PAT 205.5 million rupees versus profit of 195.6 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers updates on sale of 27.6 mln shares by India govt
* Floor price for offer at 74.25 rupees per share Source text: [President of India, acting through and represented by the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers Government of India has submitted to the Exchange, an announcement with respect to offer for sale through Stock Exchange Mechanism for sale upto 2,75,84,405 equity shares of the Company (Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited) by President of India, acting through and represented by the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers Government of
BRIEF-Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers issued commercial paper for 1.80 bln rupees in favour of SBI
* Issued commercial paper for 1.80 billion rupees on 8th June, 2017, in favour of State Bank Of India
BRIEF-India's Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers March-qtr profit rises about 36 pct
* March quarter total income from operations 22.16 billion rupees