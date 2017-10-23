Sherritt International Corp (S.TO)
1.46CAD
20 Oct 2017
$1.46
678,172
$1.67
$0.74
Wed, Oct 4 2017
BRIEF-Sherritt pleads guilty to 3 counts of contravening Fisheries Act
* Environment and Climate Change Canada says Sherritt "pleaded guilty in provincial court of Alberta to three counts of contravening fisheries act"
BRIEF-Sherritt provides update on the impact of Hurricane Irma on operations
BRIEF-Sherritt International provides update on the impact of Hurricane Irma
BRIEF-Sherritt announces Q2 revenue of C$13.6 million
* Sherritt International Corp - Q2 revenue fell 11 percent to C$13.6 million, down 11% from its comparable period last year
UPDATE 2-Sherritt gives partners bigger stake in nickel mine for debt relief
* Sherritt to cut stake in Ambatovy project to 12 pct from 40 pct
May 1 Sherritt International Corp, Korea Resources Corp (Kores) and Sumitomo Corp, partners in the Ambatovy nickel operation in Madagascar, have agreed in principle to revise their joint venture agreement, Sherritt said on Monday.
Sherritt, Ambatovy project partners agree to revise joint venture
BRIEF-Sherritt and Ambatovy Joint Venture Partners reach agreement in principle
BRIEF-Sherritt International Qtrly net loss from continuing operations per share C$0.25
* Sherritt international corp qtrly ambatovy nickel production was down 14% compared to q1 2016, and down 25% from q4 2016
