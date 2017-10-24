South32 Ltd (S32J.J)
S32J.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
3,358.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
3,358.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
4.00 (+0.12%)
4.00 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
3,354.00
3,354.00
Open
3,350.00
3,350.00
Day's High
3,368.00
3,368.00
Day's Low
3,302.00
3,302.00
Volume
618,958
618,958
Avg. Vol
1,091,173
1,091,173
52-wk High
3,636.00
3,636.00
52-wk Low
2,304.00
2,304.00
Select another date:
Fri, Sep 15 2017
BRIEF-South32 to acquire additional shares in Arizona Mining
* South32 Ltd - entered over-counter equity forward contract to acquire up to an additional 15 million shares in Arizona Mining Incorporated
UPDATE 2-South32 profit leaps, eyes electric vehicle battery market
* Increases $500 mln buyback by $250 mln (Recasts, adds CEO quotes, details, dateline)
UPDATE 1-China steel, raw materials sink on profit taking
* South32, Rio reports add to bullish iron ore sentiment (Recasts; Updating with prices,)
China iron ore rises for fourth day, as coking coal eases on profit taking
BEIJING, July 20 China iron ore futures rose a fourth day on Thursday, holding near multi-month highs as speculative investors continued to add bullish bets amid hopes of robust steel demand, while coking coal eased on profit taking.
UPDATE 1-Australia's South32 Q4 coking coal output slumps on outage at main mine
* Eyes more buybacks, acquisitions (Adds CEO quotes, share price, details on buyback)
BRIEF-Arizona Mining announces C$110 million private placement with South32
* Arizona mining announces c$110 million private placement with south32
Select another date: