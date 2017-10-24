Edition:
India

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd (SADE.NS)

SADE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

277.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.05 (-0.73%)
Prev Close
Rs279.85
Open
Rs282.45
Day's High
Rs282.45
Day's Low
Rs276.30
Volume
77,212
Avg. Vol
110,789
52-wk High
Rs350.00
52-wk Low
Rs237.95

Tue, Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-Sadbhav Engineering wins bid for ‍development of land for SIPC for 1.67 bln rupees

* Won bid for ‍development of land for Smart Industrial Port City (SIPC) location 2 at Kandla-Gandhidham-Adipur complex​

BRIEF-Sadbhav Engg gets shareholders' nod to appoint Shashin Patel as chairman, MD

* Gets shareholders' nod to appoint Shashin Patel as chairman, MD Source text - http://bit.ly/2fAX131 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Sadbhav Engineering declared successful bidder for two projects

* Says declared successful bidder in bid for two projects on epc mode for aggregating value of INR 9 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2xBGdwR Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Sadbhav Engineering June-qtr profit up 14 pct

* June quarter profit 554.8 million rupees versus 486.8 million rupees last year

