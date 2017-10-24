Sadbhav Engineering Ltd (SADE.NS)
SADE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
277.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Tue, Oct 10 2017
BRIEF-Sadbhav Engineering wins bid for development of land for SIPC for 1.67 bln rupees
* Won bid for development of land for Smart Industrial Port City (SIPC) location 2 at Kandla-Gandhidham-Adipur complex
BRIEF-Sadbhav Engg gets shareholders' nod to appoint Shashin Patel as chairman, MD
* Gets shareholders' nod to appoint Shashin Patel as chairman, MD Source text - http://bit.ly/2fAX131 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sadbhav Engineering declared successful bidder for two projects
* Says declared successful bidder in bid for two projects on epc mode for aggregating value of INR 9 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2xBGdwR Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Sadbhav Engineering June-qtr profit up 14 pct
* June quarter profit 554.8 million rupees versus 486.8 million rupees last year
