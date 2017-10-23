Safran SA (SAF.PA)
Thu, Oct 12 2017
UPDATE 1-Textron says not changing engine supplier on new jet despite delays
Oct 11 Textron's aviation unit said on Wednesday it is not considering changing engine supplier Safran SA for its new Cessna Citation Hemisphere business jet, despite development issues with the engine that have delayed a separate plane program.
UPDATE 1-Dassault CEO not yet considering alternative engine suppliers
LAS VEGAS, Oct 11 Dassault Aviation Chief Executive Eric Trappier said he wants to hear how aerospace group Safran SA will tackle engine development issues that have delayed the French planemaker's latest business jet before considering alternative suppliers.
BRIEF-Banque Federative Credit Mutuel sells its stakes in Safran and Eiffage
* BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF ITS STAKES IN SAFRAN AND EIFFAGE
Credit Mutuel sells stakes in Safran and Eiffage
PARIS, Oct 10 French cooperative bank Credit Mutuel has sold its stakes in aero engine maker Safran and construction company Eiffage, it said on Tuesday.
Safran on alert for assets from UTC's Rockwell tie-up
TOULON/PARIS Safran would look at any assets that might come up for sale as a result of United Technologies' planned $23 billion takeover of Rockwell Collins, the French company's chief executive said.
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Safran 'will look' at assets sold by United Tech-Rockwell
* Safran not worried price pressures could increase following United Tech-Rockwell deal - CEO
UPDATE 2-Aero engine maker Safran core H1 income dips, still beats forecasts
PARIS, July 28 Aero engine maker Safran reported a 0.9 percent dip in core first-half profit on Friday that was still just above forecasts, as aircraft equipment and defence earnings offset headwinds from a switch to a new engine type.
Safran CEO says in talks with suppliers over new engine demand
PARIS, July 28 Aero engine maker Safran is in talks with suppliers to see how it can respond to potential demand for more engines from major planemakers, Chief Executive Philippe Petitcolin said.
UPDATE 1-Safran cites LEAP-1A quality problem, delivery goals intact
PARIS, July 28 Safran has witnessed a "minor" quality problem with a part for its LEAP-1A engine for Airbus jets, but its 2017 delivery goals are unaffected, Chief Executive Philippe Petitcolin said on Friday.