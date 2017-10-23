Edition:
Saga PLC (SAGAG.L)

SAGAG.L on London Stock Exchange

192.00GBp
4:26pm IST
Change (% chg)

-0.70 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
192.70
Open
192.10
Day's High
192.70
Day's Low
191.10
Volume
245,556
Avg. Vol
2,793,048
52-wk High
216.13
52-wk Low
180.30

UPDATE 2-Older Britons take shorter trips in Brexit squeeze-Saga CFO

* Two new cruise ships due to launch by 2020 (Adds CEO, CFO, analyst comments; FTSE 250 performance)

Insurer Saga reports 5.5 percent rise in profits

LONDON, Sept 22 British over-50s travel and insurance company Saga Plc reported a 5.5 percent rise in first-half pre-tax profit, bolstered by strong demand for holidays among older Britons.

BRIEF-Insurer Saga on track to meet full-year targets, half-year profits up

* Underlying profit before tax £110.2 million versus £104.5 million in H1 2016

BRIEF-Saga remains well positioned to deliver against strategic objectives

* Core insurance and travel businesses have continued their good start to year with backdrop of a changing political and economic environment

BRIEF-Saga announces refinancing of existing bank facilities

* Launch of a debut 250 mln stg seven year senior unsecured bond, a 200 mln stg five year term loan facility and a 100 mln stg five year revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

