ArcelorMittal's focus on other assets may hit $1 billion Indian JV NEW DELHI ArcelorMittal's interest in buying debt-ridden Indian steel companies could derail its planned $1 billion joint venture with Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), a steel ministry report showed.

ArcelorMittal's focus on other assets may hit $1 bln Indian JV NEW DELHI, Sept 26 ArcelorMittal's interest in buying debt-ridden Indian steel companies could derail its planned $1 billion joint venture with Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), a steel ministry report showed.

BRIEF-SAIL signS facility agreement with State Bank of India for availing of $350 mln ECB * Says signed facility agreement on Sept 11 with State Bank of India for availing of $350 million ECB Source text - http://bit.ly/2xZTDSQ Further company coverage:

BRIEF-SAIL & Indian Railways enters into strategic agreement on LTTC * Steel Authority Of India & Indian Railways have entered into strategic agreement on Long Term Tariff Contract (LTTC)

Steel Authority of India posts ninth straight quarterly loss Steel Authority of India Ltd reported its ninth consecutive quarterly loss on Friday, hurt by higher expenses.

Steel Authority of India posts ninth straight quarterly loss Aug 11 Steel Authority of India Ltd reported its ninth consecutive quarterly loss on Friday, hurt by higher expenses.

BRIEF-Steel Authority of India June-qtr loss widens * June quarter loss 8.01 billion rupees versus loss of 5.36 billion rupees last year

Exclusive: Indian Railways safety overhaul at risk due to rail shortage - documents NEW DELHI A planned $15 billion safety overhaul of India's ageing rail network is facing delays as the country's state steel company is unable to meet demand for new rails, according to two government documents seen by Reuters.