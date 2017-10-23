Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL.BO)
Mon, Oct 16 2017
BRIEF-Steel Authority of India supplies special grade steel for INS Kiltan
* SAIL supplied special grade steel for INS Kiltan Source text: [Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) has supplied defence grade DMR 249A steel plates for the indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) stealth corvette INS – Kiltan which was commissioned today into Indian Navy] Further company coverage:
ArcelorMittal's focus on other assets may hit $1 billion Indian JV
NEW DELHI ArcelorMittal's interest in buying debt-ridden Indian steel companies could derail its planned $1 billion joint venture with Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), a steel ministry report showed.
BRIEF-SAIL signS facility agreement with State Bank of India for availing of $350 mln ECB
* Says signed facility agreement on Sept 11 with State Bank of India for availing of $350 million ECB Source text - http://bit.ly/2xZTDSQ Further company coverage:
BRIEF-SAIL & Indian Railways enters into strategic agreement on LTTC
* Steel Authority Of India & Indian Railways have entered into strategic agreement on Long Term Tariff Contract (LTTC)
Steel Authority of India posts ninth straight quarterly loss
Steel Authority of India Ltd reported its ninth consecutive quarterly loss on Friday, hurt by higher expenses.
Aug 11 Steel Authority of India Ltd reported its ninth consecutive quarterly loss on Friday, hurt by higher expenses.
BRIEF-Steel Authority of India June-qtr loss widens
* June quarter loss 8.01 billion rupees versus loss of 5.36 billion rupees last year
Exclusive: Indian Railways safety overhaul at risk due to rail shortage - documents
NEW DELHI A planned $15 billion safety overhaul of India's ageing rail network is facing delays as the country's state steel company is unable to meet demand for new rails, according to two government documents seen by Reuters.
Steel Authority of India quarterly loss narrows
May 31 Steel Authority of India Ltd quarterly results for the three months ended March 31 versus the same period a year earlier (in billion rupees unless stated otherwise). March 2017 March 2016 Loss after Tax 7.71 11.85 Total Income 145.44 129.46 Source text: http://bit.ly/2skm6Qi NOTE: SAIL is a state-owned steel-making company (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry J