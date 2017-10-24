Sangam (India) Ltd (SANG.NS)
SANG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
197.75INR
23 Oct 2017
197.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.95 (-1.47%)
Rs-2.95 (-1.47%)
Prev Close
Rs200.70
Rs200.70
Open
Rs202.90
Rs202.90
Day's High
Rs204.90
Rs204.90
Day's Low
Rs194.40
Rs194.40
Volume
26,671
26,671
Avg. Vol
38,914
38,914
52-wk High
Rs325.80
Rs325.80
52-wk Low
Rs184.25
Rs184.25
Select another date:
Wed, Sep 13 2017
BRIEF-Sangam (India) June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit after tax from continuing operations 12.2 million rupees versus profit of 152.8 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Sangam (India) March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 195.7 million rupees versus profit 256.4 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Sangam (India) gets order of denim & PV fabrics worth INR 312.2 mln
* Says gets new order of denim & PV fabrics worth INR 312.2 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qQcjES) Further company coverage:
Select another date: