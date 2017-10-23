Saputo Inc (SAP.TO)
SAP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
BRIEF-Saputo acquires the extended shelf-life dairy product activities of Southeast Milk in the US
* Saputo acquires the extended shelf-life dairy product activities of Southeast Milk Inc in the United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Canadian dairy Saputo posts higher profit, boosts dividend
Aug 1 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, boosted its dividend and reported a larger quarterly profit on Tuesday, citing higher year-over-year dairy prices.
BRIEF-Saputo says Qtrly diluted earnings per share C$0.51
* Saputo Inc.: financial results for fiscal 2018 first quarter ended June 30, 2017
UPDATE 3-Dairy Saputo profit disappoints, shares near 9-month low
June 1 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit, driving its shares to a nearly nine-month low on Thursday.
BRIEF-Canadian dairy Saputo in talks for acquisitions
June 1 Saputo Inc CEO Lino Saputo said on Thursday:
BRIEF-Saputo Inc reports Q4 earnings per share of C$0.42
* Saputo Inc.: financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017
