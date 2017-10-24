Edition:
India

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (SATR.NS)

SATR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

310.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.40 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
Rs312.55
Open
Rs315.35
Day's High
Rs315.35
Day's Low
Rs307.10
Volume
29,435
Avg. Vol
112,613
52-wk High
Rs602.70
52-wk Low
Rs242.05

BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network approves QIP for amount worth 1.50 bln rupees ‍​

* Says approves QIP of shares for an amount worth 1.50 billion rupees ‍​

BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network ‍approves allotment of NCDs worth 650 mln rupees

* Says ‍approves allotment of NCDs worth 650 million rupees on private placement basis​

BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network ‍to consider issue of NCDs worth up to 650 mln rupees

* Says ‍to consider issue of NCDs worth up to 650 million rupees through private placement​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hlIUvm Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network approves issue of NCDs worth up to 200 mln rupees

* Says approved issue of NCDs worth up to 200 million rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2xhbENq) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-RBI says foreign shareholding limit in Satin Creditcare Network raised to 49 pct

* FIIs/FPIs can now invest 24 to 49 percent under PIS in Satin Creditcare Network Limited Source text: http://bit.ly/2rIfMq3

BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network posts March-qtr net loss

* March quarter net loss 425.6 million rupees versus profit 163.4 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network raise capital from Asian Development Bank and Trishashna Holdings & Investments

* Says capital raise of INR 643 million from Asian Development Bank and INR 75 million from Trishashna Holdings & Investments

