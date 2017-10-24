BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network ‍approves allotment of NCDs worth 650 mln rupees * Says ‍approves allotment of NCDs worth 650 million rupees on private placement basis​

BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network ‍to consider issue of NCDs worth up to 650 mln rupees * Says ‍to consider issue of NCDs worth up to 650 million rupees through private placement​

BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network approves issue of NCDs worth up to 200 mln rupees * Says approved issue of NCDs worth up to 200 million rupees

BRIEF-RBI says foreign shareholding limit in Satin Creditcare Network raised to 49 pct * FIIs/FPIs can now invest 24 to 49 percent under PIS in Satin Creditcare Network Limited

BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network posts March-qtr net loss * March quarter net loss 425.6 million rupees versus profit 163.4 million rupees year ago