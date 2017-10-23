Sainsbury's cutting 2,000 jobs in UK Sainsbury's , Britain's second biggest supermarket group behind Tesco , is seeking to cut up to 2,000 jobs, mainly in its payroll and human resources departments, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

BRIEF-St. Ives says contract with Sainsbury's will not be renewed * ST IVES - INFORMED BY SAINSBURY'S THAT CONTRACT WITH GROUP'S MARKETING ACTIVATION SEGMENT WILL NOT BE RENEWED

Britain's Co-op in exclusive takeover talks for wholesaler Nisa LONDON Britain's Co-operative Group is in exclusive talks to buy Nisa, entering the fray days after larger rival Sainsbury's suspended its own bid talks for the wholesale group.

Sainsbury's puts Nisa takeover on hold over competition concerns LONDON Britain's second largest supermarket group Sainsbury's has suspended bid talks with wholesaler Nisa until it has a clear idea of whether the competition regulator will approve takeovers in the fast-growing convenience sector.

