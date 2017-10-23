Edition:
India

Schneider Electric SE (SCHN.PA)

SCHN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

73.24EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€73.24
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,274,949
52-wk High
€74.65
52-wk Low
€58.05

Fri, Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-Aveva investors back Schneider deal

* ALL RESOLUTIONS IN ‍CONNECTION WITH PROPOSED COMBINATION OF AVEVA AND SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SOFTWARE BUSINESS WERE PASSED ON A POLL AT GENERAL MEETING​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Third time lucky as Aveva agrees £3 billion software deal with Schneider

LONDON France's Schneider Electric will take a 60 percent stake in an enlarged industrial software business worth about 3 billion pounds after agreeing to combine with Britain's Aveva Group at the third time of asking.

* France's Schneider will own 60 pct of London-listed company

LONDON France's Schneider Electric will take a 60 percent stake in Britain's Aveva after the pair agreed to combine at the third time of asking to create a software business worth about 3 billion pounds ($3.9 billion).

* Schneider financial director says maintains dividend policy and its share buy-back programme after aveva deal

LONDON Britain's Aveva Group said on Tuesday it had agreed to combine with Schneider Electric's software business to create a London-listed leader in industrial software worth more than 3 billion pounds ($3.88 billion).

European shares up, led by financials, health stocks; Aveva gains on Schneider deal

LONDON, Sept 5 European shares crept higher on Tuesday, brushing off geopolitical tension as attention turned to deal-making after Aveva's tie-up with Schneider Electric. Financials and health stocks underpinned broader gains.

* COMBINATION OF AVEVA AND SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC INDUSTRIAL SOFTWARE BUSINESS TO CREATE GLOBAL LEADER IN ENGINEERING AND INDUSTRIAL SOFTWARE‍​

* Schneider Electric says combining its industrial software business with Aveva

LONDON, Sept 5 British engineering software company Aveva Group said on Tuesday it had agreed to combine with Schneider Electric's software business, creating a London-listed software firm worth more than 3 billion pounds.

