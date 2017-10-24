shipping corporation of India Ltd (SCI.NS)
89.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs-1.05 (-1.16%)
Rs90.25
Rs90.10
Rs90.75
Rs89.00
307,719
1,470,113
Rs102.60
Rs55.50
Fri, Sep 15 2017
BRIEF-Shipping Corp of India takes delivery of LPG carrier Nanda Devi
* Taken physical delivery of secondhand very large gas carrier of 53,503 DWT capacity Nanda Devi (46,506 GT) Source text - http://bit.ly/2faoTdV Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Shipping Corp of India posts June-qtr loss
* June quarter loss 67.2 million rupees versus profit 559.1 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Shipping Corp of India sells vessel 'MV Rajiv Gandhi'
* Says sold its vessel 'MV Rajiv Gandhi' for scrapping to its buyer on 'as is where is' basis
BRIEF-Shipping Corp Of India clarifies on news item about co's strategic sale
* Shipping Corporation Of India clarifies on news item, "Niti Aayog proposes 26% strategic sale in Shipping Corporation Of India"
BRIEF-Shipping Corp of India delivers container vessel M.V. 'Indira Gandhi' to buyer
* Says given physical delivery of its 1 container vessel M.V. 'indira Gandhi', to its buyer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Shipping Corp of India takes delivery of secondhand suezmax tanker
* Shipping Corporation of India says SCI has taken delivery of a secondhand suezmax tanker of 158,710 DWT capacity - M.T. 'Desh Abhimaan' on April 26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
