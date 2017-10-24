Edition:
India

shipping corporation of India Ltd (SCI.NS)

SCI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

89.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.05 (-1.16%)
Prev Close
Rs90.25
Open
Rs90.10
Day's High
Rs90.75
Day's Low
Rs89.00
Volume
307,719
Avg. Vol
1,470,113
52-wk High
Rs102.60
52-wk Low
Rs55.50

Select another date:

Fri, Sep 15 2017

BRIEF-Shipping Corp of India takes delivery of LPG carrier Nanda Devi

* Taken physical delivery of secondhand very large gas carrier of 53,503 DWT capacity Nanda Devi (46,506 GT) Source text - http://bit.ly/2faoTdV Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Shipping Corp of India posts June-qtr loss

* June quarter loss 67.2 million rupees versus profit 559.1 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Shipping Corp of India sells vessel 'MV Rajiv Gandhi'

* Says sold its vessel 'MV Rajiv Gandhi' for scrapping to its buyer on 'as is where is' basis

BRIEF-Shipping Corp Of India clarifies on news item about co's strategic sale

* Shipping Corporation Of India clarifies on news item, "Niti Aayog proposes 26% strategic sale in Shipping Corporation Of India"

BRIEF-Shipping Corp of India delivers container vessel M.V. 'Indira Gandhi' to buyer

* Says given physical delivery of its 1 container vessel M.V. 'indira Gandhi', to its buyer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Shipping Corp of India takes delivery of secondhand suezmax tanker

* Shipping Corporation of India says SCI has taken delivery of a secondhand suezmax tanker of 158,710 DWT capacity - M.T. 'Desh Abhimaan' on April 26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Select another date:

Market Views

» More SCI.NS Market Views