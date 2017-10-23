RPT-UPDATE 1-Minerals firm K+S to keep salt operations - source FRANKFURT, Oct 4 German minerals miner K+S will rule out a separate listing of its salt activities, owner of the Morton Salt brand, when it unveils the results of a strategic review on Monday, a person familiar with the company's thinking said.

RPT-Storage wars: New U.S. potash player K+S faces warehouse squeeze WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.