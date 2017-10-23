Ser Educacional SA (SEER3.SA)
SEER3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
33.33BRL
20 Oct 2017
33.33BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 33.33
R$ 33.33
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
782,680
782,680
52-wk High
R$ 34.64
R$ 34.64
52-wk Low
R$ 16.29
R$ 16.29
Thu, May 25 2017
Brazil's Ser Educacional calls off equity sale
SÃO PAULO, May 25 Ser Educacional SA, Brazil's third biggest college operator, canceled a planned share offering saying the stock price did not reflect the company's expected profitability, it said in a statement late on Wednesday.
Brazilian issuers wait ahead of equity offerings
NEW YORK (IFR) - Brazilian companies are taking a wait-and-see approach ahead of equity sales next week, as the country's risk assets recover a touch after Thursday's dramatic sell-off.
BRIEF-Ser Educacional to sell 17.4 mln new shares
* SAID ON MONDAY ITS BOARD APPROVED A PRIMARY PUBLIC OFFER OF 17.4 MILLION NEW SHARES, WITH RESTRICTED PLACEMENT EFFORTS
