SeQuent Scientific Ltd (SEQU.NS)
SEQU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
113.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.80 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs113.90
Open
Rs113.25
Day's High
Rs114.90
Day's Low
Rs112.30
Volume
21,483
Avg. Vol
79,193
52-wk High
Rs152.20
52-wk Low
Rs104.20
Thu, Aug 31 2017
BRIEF-Sequent Scientific seeks shareholders' nod for appointment of Sharat Narasapur as joint MD
* Seeks shareholders' nod for appointment of Sharat Narasapur as joint managing director Source text - http://bit.ly/2eHgk78 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Sequent Scientific posts June-qtr consol profit
* June quarter consol profit 22.5 million rupees versus loss 118.7 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-SeQuent Scientific's Alivira registers 3 products in Ukraine
* Says products have already been shipped to Ukraine and will be launched shortly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Sequent Scientific posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter profit 32.3 million rupees versus loss 3.2 million rupees year ago
