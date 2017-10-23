Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC.L)
SGC.L on London Stock Exchange
161.20GBp
4:24pm IST
161.20GBp
4:24pm IST
Change (% chg)
-0.60 (-0.37%)
-0.60 (-0.37%)
Prev Close
161.80
161.80
Open
161.00
161.00
Day's High
162.70
162.70
Day's Low
160.90
160.90
Volume
92,895
92,895
Avg. Vol
2,127,044
2,127,044
52-wk High
227.29
227.29
52-wk Low
150.80
150.80
Wed, Jun 28 2017
UPDATE 2-UK's Stagecoach shares hit 7-year low after East Coast rail charge
* Short-term outlook for rail, buses seen challenging (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
UK's Stagecoach reports 15.3 pct fall in FY pretax profit
June 28 British transport company Stagecoach Group Plc on Wednesday reported a 15.3 percent drop in its full-year pretax profit as economic conditions hurt its domestic bus business.
