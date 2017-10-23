Edition:
India

Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC.L)

SGC.L on London Stock Exchange

161.20GBp
4:24pm IST
Change (% chg)

-0.60 (-0.37%)
Prev Close
161.80
Open
161.00
Day's High
162.70
Day's Low
160.90
Volume
92,895
Avg. Vol
2,127,044
52-wk High
227.29
52-wk Low
150.80

Select another date:

Wed, Jun 28 2017

UPDATE 2-UK's Stagecoach shares hit 7-year low after East Coast rail charge

* Short-term outlook for rail, buses seen challenging (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)

Continue Reading

UK's Stagecoach reports 15.3 pct fall in FY pretax profit

June 28 British transport company Stagecoach Group Plc on Wednesday reported a 15.3 percent drop in its full-year pretax profit as economic conditions hurt its domestic bus business.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More SGC.L Market Views