SGL Carbon SE (SGCG.DE)
SGCG.DE on Xetra
13.35EUR
5:44pm IST
13.35EUR
5:44pm IST
Change (% chg)
€0.08 (+0.57%)
€0.08 (+0.57%)
Prev Close
€13.27
€13.27
Open
€13.35
€13.35
Day's High
€13.44
€13.44
Day's Low
€13.18
€13.18
Volume
67,505
67,505
Avg. Vol
402,798
402,798
52-wk High
€14.70
€14.70
52-wk Low
€7.78
€7.78
Select another date:
Wed, Sep 27 2017
Justice Department bars U.S. portion of Showa Denko deal for SGL
WASHINGTON The U.S. Justice Department is barring Japan's Showa Denko, which struck a deal to buy Germany's SGL Group's graphite electrode assets globally, from purchasing its U.S. business.
BRIEF-SGL Group to sell CFL/CE business to Triton
* DGAP-ADHOC: SGL CARBON SE: SGL GROUP SIGNS AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS CATHODES, FURNACE LININGS, AND CARBON ELECTRODES (CFL/CE) BUSINESS TO TRITON
SGL could take over BMW stake in carbon fiber JV: Euro am Sonntag
FRANKFURT Germany's SGL Group could acquire BMW's stake in a joint venture for the production of carbon fiber, the company's chief executive has told a German weekly.
Select another date: