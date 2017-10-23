Construction group St Gobain keeps outlook as H1 profits rise PARIS, July 27 French building materials group St Gobain, which was hit by a cyber attack earlier this year, maintained its financial targets as it posted a rise in half-year profits slightly below the consensus forecast.

BRIEF-Saint-Gobain acquires Tekbond * SAINT-GOBAIN ACQUIRES TEKBOND, ADHESIVES SPECIALIST IN BRAZIL

St Gobain: systems returning to normal after cyber attack PARIS, June 28 French construction and building materials group St Gobain said its systems were gradually returning to normal after the company fell victim to a worldwide cyber attack on Tuesday.

French company St Gobain says has been victim of cyberattack PARIS, June 27 French construction materials company Saint Gobain said on Tuesday that it had been a victim of a cyberattack, and it had isolated its computer systems in order to protect data.

BRIEF-Wendel announces completion of the sale of 3.6 pct of Saint-Gobain's share capital * REG-WENDEL: WENDEL ANNOUNCES THE COMPLETION OF THE SALE OF 3.6% OF SAINT-GOBAIN'S SHARE CAPITAL