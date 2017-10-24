Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGREN.MC)
11.02EUR
23 Oct 2017
€-0.26 (-2.31%)
€11.27
€11.25
€11.27
€10.93
4,662,802
2,908,953
€22.54
€10.65
Fri, Oct 20 2017
Exclusive: Iberdrola demanded change at Siemens Gamesa as problems mounted
MADRID Spanish utility Iberdrola used its influence to change the management of Siemens Gamesa on Friday after the wind-power joint venture suffered two profit warnings in less than three months.
* Siemens Gamesa delays strategy to February, share price falls
BRIEF-Siemens Gamesa to repower two wind farms in Texas
* TO REPOWER TWO WIND FARMS IN TEXAS, TO INCREASE TURBINE ANNUAL ENERGY PRODUCTION BY UP TO 25 PERCENT Source text: http://bit.ly/2eGaZA7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Siemens Gamesa installs Asia's tallest wind turbines
FRANKFURT Wind power group Siemens Gamesa has installed Asia's tallest wind turbines, with a total height of 210 meters (230 yards), in Thailand, it said on Tuesday.
