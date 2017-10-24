Edition:
India

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGREN.MC)

SGREN.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

11.02EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.26 (-2.31%)
Prev Close
€11.27
Open
€11.25
Day's High
€11.27
Day's Low
€10.93
Volume
4,662,802
Avg. Vol
2,908,953
52-wk High
€22.54
52-wk Low
€10.65

Select another date:

Fri, Oct 20 2017

Photo

Exclusive: Iberdrola demanded change at Siemens Gamesa as problems mounted

MADRID Spanish utility Iberdrola used its influence to change the management of Siemens Gamesa on Friday after the wind-power joint venture suffered two profit warnings in less than three months.

Continue Reading

EXCLUSIVE-Iberdrola demanded change at Siemens Gamesa as problems mounted

* Siemens Gamesa delays strategy to February, share price falls

BRIEF-Siemens Gamesa ‍to repower two wind farms in Texas

* ‍TO REPOWER TWO WIND FARMS IN TEXAS, TO INCREASE TURBINE ANNUAL ENERGY PRODUCTION BY UP TO 25 PERCENT Source text: http://bit.ly/2eGaZA7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Siemens Gamesa installs Asia's tallest wind turbines

FRANKFURT Wind power group Siemens Gamesa has installed Asia's tallest wind turbines, with a total height of 210 meters (230 yards), in Thailand, it said on Tuesday.

Siemens Gamesa installs Asia's tallest wind turbines

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 Wind power group Siemens Gamesa has installed Asia's tallest wind turbines, with a total height of 210 metres (230 yards), in Thailand, it said on Tuesday.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More SGREN.MC Market Views