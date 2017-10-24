Shankara Building Products Ltd (SHAB.NS)
SHAB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,442.75INR
19 Oct 2017
1,442.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.90 (+0.34%)
Rs4.90 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
Rs1,437.85
Rs1,437.85
Open
Rs1,434.20
Rs1,434.20
Day's High
Rs1,454.95
Rs1,454.95
Day's Low
Rs1,434.00
Rs1,434.00
Volume
10,508
10,508
Avg. Vol
245,259
245,259
52-wk High
Rs1,574.60
Rs1,574.60
52-wk Low
Rs555.00
Rs555.00
Select another date:
Wed, Aug 9 2017
BRIEF-India's Shankara Building Products June-qtr PAT rises
* June quarter PAT 84.2 million rupees versus 44.4 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Shankara Building Products approves appointment of Siddhartha Mundra as CEO
* Says approved appointment of Siddhartha Mundra as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Shankara Building Products March-qtr profit rises
* Says proposed a final dividend of inr 2.75 per equity share
Select another date: