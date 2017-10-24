Edition:
India

Shree Cement Ltd (SHCM.NS)

SHCM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

19,247.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1,034.15 (+5.68%)
Prev Close
Rs18,213.10
Open
Rs18,390.00
Day's High
Rs19,603.90
Day's Low
Rs18,202.10
Volume
24,502
Avg. Vol
16,126
52-wk High
Rs20,538.00
52-wk Low
Rs13,010.00

Tue, Aug 1 2017

BRIEF-Shree Cement gets members' nod for re-appointment of Prashant Bangur as joint MD

* Gets members' nod for re-appointment of Prashant Bangur as joint MD Source text: (http://bit.ly/2uPTXEM) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Shree Cement June-qtr profit falls about 13 pct

* June quarter profit 4.40 billion rupees versus 5.08 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-India's Shree Cement March-qtr profit more than halves

* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 2.81 billion rupees

