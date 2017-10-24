Edition:
India

Sheela Foam Ltd (SHEF.NS)

SHEF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,402.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs8.20 (+0.59%)
Prev Close
Rs1,394.60
Open
Rs1,415.00
Day's High
Rs1,415.00
Day's Low
Rs1,371.10
Volume
1,630
Avg. Vol
8,891
52-wk High
Rs1,589.50
52-wk Low
Rs850.10

Select another date:

Wed, Sep 6 2017

BRIEF-India's Sheela Foam June qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 270.3 million rupees versus profit of 292.6 million rupees year ago

Continue Reading

BRIEF-India's Sheela Foam June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 270.3 million rupees versus profit of 292.6 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Sheela Foam March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 145.5 million rupees versus profit 254.1 million rupees year ago

Select another date:

Market Views

» More SHEF.NS Market Views