Sheela Foam Ltd (SHEF.NS)
SHEF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,402.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs8.20 (+0.59%)
Prev Close
Rs1,394.60
Open
Rs1,415.00
Day's High
Rs1,415.00
Day's Low
Rs1,371.10
Volume
1,630
Avg. Vol
8,891
52-wk High
Rs1,589.50
52-wk Low
Rs850.10
Wed, Sep 6 2017
BRIEF-India's Sheela Foam June qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 270.3 million rupees versus profit of 292.6 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Sheela Foam March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 145.5 million rupees versus profit 254.1 million rupees year ago
