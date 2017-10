BRIEF-SNP Q2 EBIT down at EUR 0.5 mln​ * ‍REVENUE GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 TO EUR 48.0 MILLION (+26.7%); Q2 2017: EUR 26.4 MILLION (+36.0%)​

BRIEF-VÖB-Service GmbH and SNP AG agree on strategic cooperation * VÖB-SERVICE GMBH AND SNP AG AGREE ON STRATEGIC COOPERATION

BRIEF-SNP sucessfully concludes capital increase * DGAP-ADHOC: SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER AG SUCESSFULLY CONCLUDES CAPITAL INCREASE WITH GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 18.74 MILLION

BRIEF-SNP AG resolves on capital increase from authorized capital * HAS RESOLVED TO INCREASE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL BY UP TO 10% MINUS ONE SHARE

BRIEF-SNP AG receives order for strategic SAP consolidation programme * RECEIVES ORDER FOR STRATEGIC SAP CONSOLIDATION PROGRAMME FROM ONE OF THE LARGEST AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIERS IN THE WORLD

BRIEF-SNP AG to buy a group of three South American SAP consulting companies * IS PURSUING ACQUISITION OF A GROUP OF THREE SOUTH AMERICAN SAP CONSULTING COMPANIES, TWO OF WHICH ARE LEGALLY LINKED TO EACH OTHER

BRIEF-SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner increases stake in SNP Transformations SEA Pte. Ltd * HAS INCREASED ITS SHARE IN SNP TRANSFORMATIONS SEA PTE. LTD., SINGAPORE/MALAYSIA AND NOW HOLDS 81% OF SHARES IN COMPANY

BRIEF-SNP AG acquires majority stake in Innoplexia GmbH * Acquires majority stake in Heidelberg software company Innoplexia GmbH