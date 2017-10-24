Shopper's Stop Ltd (SHOP.NS)
545.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs-0.20 (-0.04%)
Rs545.95
Rs543.05
Rs554.00
Rs539.50
112,976
214,351
Rs569.90
Rs268.00
Fri, Oct 6 2017
Future Retail, Shoppers Stop shares rise on $100 million Hypercity deal
MUMBAI Shares in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop rose nearly 9 percent to a three-year high on Friday, a day after it agreed to sell its supermarket chain Hypercity to domestic rival Future Retail for 6.55 billion rupees ($100.42 million).
Amazon affiliate to buy $27.6 million stake in retailer Shoppers Stop
MUMBAI An affiliate of Amazon.com Inc has agreed to buy a 1.79 billion-rupee ($27.6 million) stake in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop Ltd, the Indian company said in a filing.
MEDIA-India's Shoppers Stop to exit Nuance Group Joint Venture
MEDIA-India's Shoppers Stop to sell food, books online by next fiscal year - Economic Times
