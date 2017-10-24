India's Future Retail, Shoppers Stop shares rise on $100 mln Hypercity deal MUMBAI, Oct 6 Shares in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop rose nearly 9 percent to a three-year high on Friday, a day after it agreed to sell its supermarket chain Hypercity to domestic rival Future Retail for 6.55 billion rupees ($100.42 million).

Amazon affiliate to buy $27.6 million stake in retailer Shoppers Stop MUMBAI An affiliate of Amazon.com Inc has agreed to buy a 1.79 billion-rupee ($27.6 million) stake in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop Ltd, the Indian company said in a filing.

MEDIA-India's Shoppers Stop to exit Nuance Group Joint Venture - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy