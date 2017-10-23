Sienna Senior Living Inc (SIA.TO)
SIA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
17.71CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
$17.71
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
79,366
52-wk High
$18.48
52-wk Low
$15.23
Tue, Oct 17 2017
BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living announces proposed acquisition of 2 retirement residences in Ontario
* Sienna Senior Living announces proposed acquisition of two luxury retirement residences in Ontario and $100 million bought deal public offering of common shares
BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living Inc Q2 AFFO per share $0.369
* Sienna Senior Living Inc reports 2017 second quarter financial results
BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living acquires Kawartha Lakes retirement residence
* Sienna Senior Living Inc acquires Kawartha Lakes retirement residence
BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living Inc to acquire retirement suites of Kawartha Lakes
* Sienna Senior Living Inc - to acquire retirement suites of Kawartha Lakes, a retirement residence in Bobcaygeon, Ontario, for $21 million
BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living reports Q1 results
* Qtrly diluted operating funds from operations ("offo") per share up 3.8% to $0.30
