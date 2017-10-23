Edition:
India

Sienna Senior Living Inc (SIA.TO)

SIA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

17.71CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$17.71
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
79,366
52-wk High
$18.48
52-wk Low
$15.23

Select another date:

Tue, Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living announces proposed acquisition of 2 retirement residences in Ontario

* Sienna Senior Living announces proposed acquisition of two luxury retirement residences in Ontario and $100 million bought deal public offering of common shares

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living Inc Q2 AFFO per share $0.369

* Sienna Senior Living Inc reports 2017 second quarter financial results

BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living acquires Kawartha Lakes retirement residence

* Sienna Senior Living Inc acquires Kawartha Lakes retirement residence

BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living Inc to acquire retirement suites of Kawartha Lakes

* Sienna Senior Living Inc - to acquire retirement suites of Kawartha Lakes, a retirement residence in Bobcaygeon, Ontario, for $21 million‍​

BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living reports Q1 results

* Qtrly diluted operating funds from operations ("offo") per share up 3.8% to $0.30

Select another date:

Market Views