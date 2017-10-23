Edition:
Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIAL.SI)

SIAL.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

10.26SGD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
$10.24
Open
$10.24
Day's High
$10.29
Day's Low
$10.23
Volume
434,700
Avg. Vol
1,093,297
52-wk High
$10.85
52-wk Low
$9.60

Boeing signs $13.8 billion deal with Singapore Airlines

WASHINGTON, Oct 23 Boeing Co on Monday signed a previously announced deal with Singapore Airlines Ltd to sell it 39 aircraft worth $13.8 billion at list prices during a White House event with Singapore's prime minister.

Continue Reading

* Deal announced in February, not in Boeing order book under airline's name

* Deal announced in February but not yet in Boeing order book

* Cathay Pacific facing similar competitive pressures (Recasts, adds more details of transformation plan)

SINGAPORE Singapore Airlines Ltd is pursuing more than 50 cost-cutting initiatives including reducing fuel burn and reviewing its relationship with key suppliers as part of a three-year plan to make the airline more competitive, a newsletter to staff shows.

Singapore Airlines plans wide-ranging cost cuts to offset stiff competition

SINGAPORE, Oct 6 Singapore Airlines Ltd is pursuing more than 50 cost-cutting initiatives including reducing fuel burn and reviewing its relationship with key suppliers as part of a three-year plan to make the airline more competitive, a newsletter to staff shows.

BRIEF-Boeing rolls out Singapore Airlines' first 787-10 Dreamliner

* Boeing rolls out Singapore Airlines' first 787-10 Dreamliner

First Airbus A380 parked amid search for new operator

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Aug 24 The first Airbus A380 superjumbo to fly passengers almost a decade ago has been taken out of service by Singapore Airlines, highlighting a debate over the future of the world's largest airliners.

BRIEF-Singapore Airlines, CAE to establish flight training centre in Singapore

* Singapore Airlines and CAE to establish flight training centre in Singapore

BRIEF-Singapore Airlines enters memorandum of understanding for a proposed joint venture with CAE Inc

* Memorandum Of Understanding For A Proposed Joint Venture Between Singapore Airlines And Cae

