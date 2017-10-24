South Indian Bank Ltd (SIBK.NS)
SIBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
31.80INR
23 Oct 2017
31.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.30 (-0.93%)
Rs-0.30 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
Rs32.10
Rs32.10
Open
Rs32.25
Rs32.25
Day's High
Rs32.35
Rs32.35
Day's Low
Rs31.65
Rs31.65
Volume
23,426,997
23,426,997
Avg. Vol
16,800,710
16,800,710
52-wk High
Rs32.95
Rs32.95
52-wk Low
Rs16.79
Rs16.79
Select another date:
Tue, Oct 10 2017
BRIEF-South Indian Bank Sept-qtr net profit falls 96.1 pct
* Sept quarter net profit 43.2 million rupees versus profit of 1.11 billion rupees year ago
BRIEF-South Indian Bank gets approval from RBI for reappointment of V G Mathew as MD & CEO
* Gets approval from RBI for reappointment of V G Mathew as MD & CEO
BRIEF-South Indian Bank finds irregularities including misappropriation of funds at a branch
* Internal investigation by bank unearthed irregularities of fraudulent nature including misappropriation of funds at a branch
BRIEF-South Indian Bank June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit 1.01 billion rupees versus profit of 950.6 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-South Indian Bank March-qtr profit up about 3.5 pct
* March quarter net profit 755.4 million rupees versus profit of 729.7 million rupees year ago
Select another date: