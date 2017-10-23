Sical Logistics Ltd (SICA.NS)
SICA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
206.90INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Tue, Oct 10 2017
BRIEF-Sical Logistics gives in-principle approval for proposal to buy 26 pct stake in unit
* Gives in-principle approval for proposal to buy 26 percent stake held by MMTC Limited
BRIEF-India's Sical Logistics June-qtr consol profit rises
* June quarter consol profit 111.9 million rupees versus 64.5 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Sical Logistics awarded letter of acceptance by Mahanadi Coal Fields for extraction of coal
* Says awarded letter of acceptance by Mahanadi Coal Fields for extraction of coal Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rHlxRC) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sical Logistics approves start of process to buy stake in warehousing, distribution co
* Says approved proposal to initiate the process to acquire majority equity stake in a company in express logistics business
BRIEF-India's Sical Logistics March-qtr consol profit rises
* March quarter consol profit 163 million rupees versus profit 92.8 million rupees year ago
