UPDATE 3-Siemens may cut jobs in power turbine business overhaul- source * To close or sell up to 11 out of 23 sites - Manager Magazin

Putin to meet Siemens, other German executives on October 12: agencies MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet a representative of Siemens along with businessmen from other German firms on Thursday, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Monday, Russian news agencies reported.

Germany's Siemens ends Osram chapter with $1.4 billion stake sale BERLIN German engineering firm Siemens has sold its remaining 17 percent stake in Osram Licht for 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) to institutional investors, severing links with the lighting group.

Siemens' Osram share sale to be at up to 3 percent discount: source BERLIN Siemens is telling investors to expect a discount of up to 3 percent to the closing market price on the sale of its stake in Osram Licht , a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.