Edition:
India

Siemens Ltd (SIEM.NS)

SIEM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,206.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-17.90 (-1.46%)
Prev Close
Rs1,224.40
Open
Rs1,231.00
Day's High
Rs1,231.00
Day's Low
Rs1,203.05
Volume
135,975
Avg. Vol
171,017
52-wk High
Rs1,471.35
52-wk Low
Rs1,012.00

Select another date:
Select another date:

Market Views

» More SIEM.NS Market Views