Savaria Corp (SIS.TO)
SIS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
15.47CAD
20 Oct 2017
15.47CAD
20 Oct 2017
Thu, Sep 21 2017
BRIEF-Savaria appoints new director
* Caroline Bérubé's appointment expands board to eight directors, five of whom are independent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Savaria Corp agrees to acquire the assets of Visilift, LLC
* Savaria Corp - expects acquired business to generate US$3.0 million in sales in 2018 and US$10 million in sales in 2019
BRIEF-Savaria completes its tender offer to purchase Span-America Medical Systems
* Savaria announces successful completion of its tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares of Span-America Medical Systems, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Savaria announces increase to bought deal financing
* Savaria corp says to increase size of its previously announced $27.8 million "bought deal" offering on a private placement basis
BRIEF-Span-America Medical Systems agrees to be acquired by Savaria Corporation
* Span-America Medical Systems, Inc. agrees to be acquired by Savaria Corporation
BRIEF-Savaria Corporation to acquire Span-America Medical Systems Inc.
* Savaria Corporation to acquire Span-America Medical Systems, Inc.
