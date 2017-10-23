Edition:
Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS (SISE.IS)

SISE.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

4.28TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.01TL (-0.23%)
Prev Close
4.29TL
Open
4.31TL
Day's High
4.33TL
Day's Low
4.24TL
Volume
7,198,680
Avg. Vol
4,553,361
52-wk High
4.60TL
52-wk Low
2.81TL

