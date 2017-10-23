Edition:
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd (SIYR.NS)

SIYR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,760.70INR
3:44pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs52.45 (+1.94%)
Prev Close
Rs2,708.25
Open
Rs2,738.00
Day's High
Rs2,799.90
Day's Low
Rs2,716.00
Volume
5,532
Avg. Vol
3,418
52-wk High
Rs2,799.90
52-wk Low
Rs1,111.25

BRIEF-Siyaram Silk Mills approves subdivision of shares in the ratio of 1:5

* Says approved investment of up to 25 million rupees in redemeeable preference shares of Balkrishna Paper Mills Source text: (http://bit.ly/2w0juJl) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Siyaram Silk Mills June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 103.5 million rupees versus profit 82.1 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Siyaram Silk Mills to consider sub-division of shares

* Says to consider sub-division of equity shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

