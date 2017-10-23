LONDON, July 27 British wealth manager St James's Place on Thursday posted an 26.5 percent rise in total managed funds in the first half of the year, driven by net inflows of money from clients.

LONDON, April 25 British wealth manager St. James's Place plc said on Tuesday that it had taken in 2 billion pounds ($2.56 billion)in net new money during the first quarter, boosted by demand for its pension and savings products.