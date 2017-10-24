SKF India Ltd (SKFB.NS)
SKFB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,547.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs9.15 (+0.59%)
Prev Close
Rs1,538.30
Open
Rs1,542.25
Day's High
Rs1,554.90
Day's Low
Rs1,538.30
Volume
15,025
Avg. Vol
22,346
52-wk High
Rs1,748.50
52-wk Low
Rs1,190.50
Thu, Aug 3 2017
BRIEF-SKF settles legal dispute with BMW, no significant financial impact
* Skf says settlement will have an insignificant impact on financial position of group. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)
BRIEF-SKF India June qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 642.7 million rupees versus 604 million rupees last year
BRIEF-SKF India March-qtr profit up about 12 pct
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 518.1 million million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 6.46 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rFKPSI) Further company coverage:
