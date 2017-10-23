Sky PLC (SKYB.L)
939.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-1.00 (-0.11%)
940.00
944.00
945.00
938.00
3,093,184
4,955,988
1,050.00
747.50
Thu, Oct 19 2017
Pay-TV group Sky launches advertising review
LONDON, Oct 19 European pay-TV group Sky has launched a review of how it places and plans advertising, its first review in 13 years that could shake up which agencies it employs.
LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sky shareholders face a choice between principles and profit. Some investors are planning to oppose Chairman James Murdoch’s re-election because he is also chief executive of 39 percent owner Twenty-First Century Fox. But kicking up a stink might further jeopardise Fox’s offer for the European pay-TV group.
* Independent director says "pretty confident" about deal review (Add AGM quotes, results of shareholder vote)
BRIEF-Sky says shareholders vote to reappoint James Murdoch
* 78.04 PERCENT VOTES CAST AT AGM TO REAPPOINT JAMES MURDOCH AS A DIRECTOR
LONDON A majority of independent votes cast at the annual shareholders' meeting of Sky on Thursday supported the re-election of James Murdoch as chairman, a spokesman for the European pay TV group said.
LONDON A majority of independent votes cast at the annual shareholders' meeting of Sky on Thursday supported the re-election of James Murdoch as chairman, a spokesman for the European pay TV group said.
LONDON, Oct 12 A majority of independent votes cast at the annual shareholders' meeting of Sky on Thursday supported the re-election of James Murdoch as chairman, a spokesman for the European pay TV group said.
BRIEF-Sky ind director Gilbert "pretty confident" events at Fox News won't affect CMA review
* Independent director Martin Gilbert "pretty confident" events at Fox News won't affect CMA review of Fox-Sky deal - AGM Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
BRIEF-Sky says growth coming both at the top and the entry end
* Ceo says viewership of premier league is "good", recovered most of last season's drop
Sky makes good start to the year, Q1 revenue up 5 pct
LONDON, Oct 12 Sky, the European pay TV group that Rupert Murdoch is trying to buy, said it made a strong start to its new year, with like-for-like revenue up 5 percent and 160,000 new customers, up 51 percent from the same period a year ago.
